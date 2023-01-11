Entertainment

Golden Globes: 'RRR' creates history; 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Song

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 11, 2023, 08:24 am 1 min read

'RRR' won the Best Song award for 'Naatu Naatu' at Golden Globes 2023

In a proud moment for India, RRR has created history in the West by becoming the first Indian film to bag a Golden Globe Award. It won the prestigious award for Naatu Naatu in the Best Song category. This is for the first time that an Indian film got nominated in this category, and also got to take away the award home.

'RRR' beat Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, more

Those competing in the Best Song category, other than RRR were Taylor Swift for Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing) and Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice for Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick). Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler for Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro for Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio) were also competing.