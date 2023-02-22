Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about fan forcibly kissing him

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 22, 2023, 11:18 am 1 min read

Netizens will unanimously agree that every time Aditya Roy Kapur posts a photograph, it makes their day. Roy Kapur is a late bloomer in the world of acting whose work is becoming refined with time. Fans are praising his performance in Disney+ Hotstar's The Night Manager. Recently, a fan tried to kiss him forcibly and now Roy Kapur has opened up about the incident.

Roy Kapur's take on the incident

A fan got excited after Roy Kapur obliged to take a picture with her. The Aashiqui 2 actor spoke about the incident and told Indian Express, "I can understand it, that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that's how she wanted to express it." "But I didn't lose any sleep over it or give it more (thought) than it needed."

Look at the viral moment here