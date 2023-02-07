Entertainment

OTT: 'The Last of Us' achieves record viewership

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 07, 2023, 11:48 am 1 min read

'The Last of Us' viewership is expanding with every episode

The HBO series The Last of Us has been the talk of the town ever since its release. The series has received positive reviews from viewers. On Sunday, the film achieved another milestone as 7.5M people tuned across HBO networks for Episode 4. It saw a clear jump of 17% increase in viewership when compared to Episode 3—6.4M audience.

Viewership increased even while competing with Grammy Awards

The series had a head-to-head competition with the 65th Grammy Awards, yet it reached another viewership high. The viewership is ever-expanding and it marks a 60% rise when compared to the premiere episode's numbers. It is going to face another tough competition with Super Bowl on the coming Sunday, hence the new episode will see an early release on Friday on the streaming service.

For fans, who are eagerly waiting for the fifth episode's OTT debut, it will be premiering on the OTT platform on Friday at 9:00pm ET. The acclaimed series is based on a PlayStation game and the storyline is set 20 years later in the post-apocalyptic USA. The protagonists are Joel and Ellie. Joel is a smuggler who has been tasked to escort teenager Ellie.