5 international sports dramas everyone should watch

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 17, 2023, 02:10 am 3 min read

Five international sports dramas everyone should watch

Sports is one of those things which blurs borders, unites people across cultures, brings peace in some nations gives hope to many. Over the years, sports have been an integral part of our daily lives and many success stories have inspired us. Sports have been used for many social causes too, hence we look back at six amazing international sports dramas.

'Raging Bull' (1980)

Talk about sports drama and not mention the Martin Scorsese classic is nothing more than a cardinal sin. The boxing drama stars the celebrated Robert De Niro who plays the character of Jake LaMotta, a former middleweight boxing champ whose professional life gets imbalanced due to a turbulent personal life. De Niro's performance is considered one of the finest on celluloid.

'Ford v Ferari' (2019)

Undoubtedly one of the best films of the last decade, this sports-drama stars two fine actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale. The film is helmed by James Mangold and it revolves around an American car designer and driver creating a revolutionary car to compete with Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. The film's action and intensity are spot on!

'Offside' (2006)

This Iranian sports-drama by Jafar Panahi revolves around Iran's rule of not allowing women at football stadiums. It revolves around a group of women football enthusiasts who tried to enter a stadium to watch a World Cup qualifier. The title draws a metaphor for the women who cannot cross the line. The social drama is thought-provoking and was banned in Iran during its release.

'The Blind Side' (2009)

This biographical sports drama is based on Michael Lewis's book of the same name. The John Lee Hancock directorial revolves around Michael Oher (a famous rugby player) who had a troubled childhood. He was later adopted by the affluent Tuohy family who made him achieve his potential and he went on to become a successful lineman for Baltimore Ravens in NFL.

'Bend It Like Beckham' (2002)

The Gurinder Chadha directorial sports drama revolves around two girls who overcome racism, sexism and resistance from their family and follow their passion to play football. The duo takes their team to a championship final and unites the team for the final. After their phenomenal performances, the duo receive scholarships from American universities and a fighting chance to follow their dreams.

'Rush' (2013)

This 2013 biographical revolves around two famous F1 players James Hunt and Niki Lauda. This Ron Howard directorial is one of the finest motor car racing films. It revolves around the rivalry of both the celebrated drivers and gives a closer look at the Formula One arena. It is based on true events. The film is engaging and the characters are chiseled out well.