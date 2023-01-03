Entertainment

Marvel star Jeremy Renner in ICU; representative shares update

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 03, 2023, 02:06 pm 3 min read

Jeremy Renner's representative shared health update after his snowplowing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered from a weather-related accident while plowing snow and then was airlifted to a hospital in Reno, Washoe County, Nevada on Sunday. As per reports, the actor was said to be in a critical but stable condition after suffering injuries. He had suffered from a blunt chest trauma and later surgery was performed. His representative has now released a statement.

Representative and family's statement after the accident

As per Deadline, the representative said that Renner had surgery following his accident. The Hawkeye actor has suffered orthopedic injuries, too. Post-surgery, currently, he is in the intensive care unit where he is in a "critical but stable condition." Renner's family also released a statement thanking the fans who had been kind enough with their wishes and support.

Thanking the doctors and authorities

His family also thanked the doctors and nurses who are treating the Marvel star. They thanked the Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families who stood by them during the tough time.

Colleagues and fans wished Renner a speedy recovery

Renner's colleagues took to social media to wish the actor a speedy recovery. Mark Ruffalo posted an Instagram Story and wrote, "Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way." DC Studios CEO James Gunn tweeted, "My heart is with Jeremy Renner." Fans wished for recovery and expressed their love and support on social media.

What had happened exactly?

Northern Nevada had a winter storm on New Year's Eve which led to around 35,000 homes losing power. TMZ reported that as per Renner's neighbors, the actor was plowing the road in order to go out after a snowstorm. Even though they had safety measures a snowcat plow ran over one of Renner's legs which led to a lot of blood loss.

Renner's earlier posts on snowfall

Recently, the US has been hit by a blizzard which led to the death of around 60 people. Renner had posted photos of the heavy snowfall on his social media. He posted photos of his kids having fun in the snow. He also posted a Reel on Instagram where he was driving the snow plow. He captioned it, "pave new paths, holiday adventures."

Future projects and notable works

The two-time Grammy nominee has his next release this month. He will be seen in the Paramount+ crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown. The second season will stream from January 15. Notable works of Renner include The Hurt Locker, Marvel's Avengers, and Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol, among others. He starred in Disney+Hotstar's Hawkeye series in 2021. His performance was praised in the six-episode-long series.