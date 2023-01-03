Entertainment

Happy birthday, Florence Pugh: Looking at her upcoming projects

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 03, 2023

Actor Florence Pugh has turned 27. Here are the projects she will soon star in

Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh has risen the ladder quickly in the past few years and has several acclaimed projects under her belt, such as Little Women, Midsommar, Lady Macbeth, and King Lear, among others. Through her diverse choices, the actor-singer-producer has proved that there's no role she can't ace! On her 27th birthday, let's take a look at her upcoming slate of projects.

'Oppenheimer'

Pugh will be seen in ace director Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated drama Oppenheimer, which also stars leading Hollywood actors Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Cillian Murphy. Oppenheimer is based on the 2006 Pulitzer Prize-winning book—American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer—which was written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. It's slated to release on July 21, 2023.

'A Good Person'

Another exciting upcoming project in Pugh's repertoire is A Good Person, directed by actor-director Zach Braff (Wish I Was Here). Pugh is also one of the film's producers. The comedy-drama "follows Allison, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident." It also stars Morgan Freeman, Celeste O'Connor, and Molly Shannon. The film will hit theaters on March 24.

'Dune: Part Two'

Pugh has joined the ensemble cast of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, the sequel to his 2021 acclaimed film Dune. She is set to play the role of Emperor Shaddam IV's daughter, Princess Irulan. The anxiously anticipated drama will be released on October 20. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, who headlined the first part, will be returning for the sequel, too.

'Thunderbolts'

Marvel's Thunderbolts has an ensemble cast comprising Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Harrison Ford, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It will be directed by Jake Schreier (Brand New Cherry Flavor). It's eyeing a July 26, 2024 release and is centered around "a group of supervillains recruited to go on missions for government." Long wait, indeed, but it will be worth it!

'The Maid'

The Don't Worry Darling actor will produce and star in the murder mystery The Maid, based on Nita Prose's debut novel of the same name. "Pugh makes the most unusual choices in her performances, and as such, she's absolutely beguiling to watch in every role she plays! I cannot wait to see how she brings Molly (the protagonist) to life on screen," said Prose.