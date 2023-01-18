Entertainment

Happy birthday Jason Segel! 5 best performances of 'HIMYM' actor

Happy birthday Jason Segel! 5 best performances of 'HIMYM' actor

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 18, 2023, 11:24 am 2 min read

Happy birthday Jason Segel

Jason Segel has become a household name for acting in the American sitcom How I Met Your Mother. He will be remembered by pop culture for his epic comic timing and charming looks. The actor turned 43 on Wednesday and we wish him a happy birthday as we look forward to more light-hearted rom-com movies. Here are five Segel movies you should definitely watch!

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

Segel was one of the common members of Judd Apatow's projects. The film is relatable to many for its plot as Segel's character Peter Bretter takes a trip to forget his ex-girlfriend Sarah (Kristen Bell), only to bump into her and her new boyfriend. The only difference is not everyone is lucky to meet someone amazing like Mila Kunis's Rachel on their moving-on trip.

'The End of the Tour' (2015)

This is one of the films which proves Segel's acting prowess and his hold on various genres. The comic actor aces in this David Foster Wallace biopic as the titular character. Unlike other biopics, this is more of a conversation between David Lipsky (Rolling Stone reporter) and Wallace. The story revolves around Wallace committing suicide after his last press tour as he battled depression.

'The Discovery' (2017)

This Charlie McDowell-directed sci-fi revolves around a scientist played by Robert Redford discovering proof that the afterlife exists leading to a "suicide pandemic." Segel plays the scientist's son with a troubled past who reconnects with his father after two years. While fighting his inner demons, he meets Rooney Mara's character on a ferry trip and they both connect and help to heal each other.

'Our Friend' (2020)

One of the best performances by Segel is where he plays best to a married couple and helps them cope with a difficult phase. This is inspired by a true personal account published in Esquire. The film showcases the intricacies of human relationships and how they are never black and white. Segel's portrayal of Dane Faucheux is raw and relatable on many levels.

'Come Sunday' (2018)

Segel plays the business partner of real-life minister Carlton Pearson who took the Western world by storm for publicly declaring that he believes there is no Hell. In this fictional take, Segel being his right-hand man faces problems when the volatile statement affects their popularity. This was Segel's other foray into real-life characters after Wallace and his acting was praised by all.