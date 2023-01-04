Entertainment

Watch the probable Oscar nominations on these OTT platforms

The Academy Awards widely known as the Oscars announced the shortlist of some categories late last month and cinephiles cannot wait for the final nominations list of all categories. This year, there have been films of very different genres and some have become huge successes, be it RRR or Avatar 2. Here's a list of likely nominees and where you can watch them.

'Top Gun: Maverick'

The action-drama film starring Tom Cruise is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. The film was on cards a decade back but due to a lot of issues, it got postponed. Even though it was released after the pandemic, fans loved it and it became one of the top grosser of the year. This film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

One of the strongest contenders for the Best Picture award, this Martin McDonagh directorial is a tragicomedy that follows the story of two lifelong friends who come to an impasse after one of them ends their relationship. The film won Best Actor and Best Screenplay at the Venice International Film Festival. This sad yet beautiful drama can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Elvis'

The Baz Luhrmann directorial is based on the life of American Pop icon Elvis Presley. The story revolves around the life of the rock and roll singer and actor. Austin Butler stars as Presley. The film premiered at Cannes Film Festival and received critical acclaim, hence becoming one of the strongest contenders. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

The much-awaited sequel to Avatar is currently minting money at the box office. The film crossed the $1B mark globally. The James Cameron directorial has lived up to the expectations and has the potential to bag a few Academy Awards. Kate Winslet is the new addition to the cast. Currently, it's playing in theaters near you and reportedly will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

'RRR'

Everyone around the world has been in awe of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. The jaw-dropping action and the nail-biting thriller has been accepted by viewers worldwide. The film has won some accolades including Best Director at the New York Critics Circle. Western viewers loved the over-the-top drama and extravagance the film offered. The film is streaming on Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and ZEE5.

'The Whale'

The film is based on a play and the film is directed by Darren Aronofsky. The American drama revolves around a morbidly obese teacher of English, who isolates himself from everyone and the world. He tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter. The film premiered at Venice International Film Festival and had great reviews. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'Babylon'

Director Damien Chazelle's period drama revolves around Hollywood's transition from silent to sound films. The story is of an upcoming actor and an established movie star set in the early Hollywood days. The film has had some spectacular performances, especially by Margot Robbie. No official announcement regarding its OTT release has been made but it's likely to be released on Paramount+ and Voot.