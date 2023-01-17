Entertainment

James Cameron hints at what 'Avatar 3' will be about

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 17, 2023, 06:37 pm 2 min read

James Cameron reveals fire as an element will be introduced in next Avatar movie

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron is currently over the moon as his recent directorial, the much-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water is shattering box office records worldwide. The film has lived up to the expectations of the fans and has been receiving praise from viewers and critics alike. Cameron has now teased fans about the plot of the next Avatar movie.

Avatar (2009) is the highest-grossing film in the world, hence the sequel was one of the most awaited films.

A movie worth the wait, Avatar 2 also started off really well and has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of 2022. With the veteran director shattering record after record with each sequel, it remains to be seen what he has in store for fans next.

As per Deadline, the ace director dropped some hints about the much-anticipated Avatar 3. He said that fire as an element will be introduced along with two new cultures. He stated, "Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there's a culture that is specifically around that concept. That's probably saying too much as we speak."

"We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you're going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places," Cameron told Deadline. "You need a very secure seatbelt," Cameron's wife also added.

If reports are to be believed, the third installment will be titled Avatar 3: The Seed Bearer. The film is expected to release in 2024 or 2025 though nothing has been confirmed officially.

Avatar 2's star cast includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. The film is bankrolled by 20th Century Studios whereas David Valdes and Richard Baneham are executive producers. The film has been shot by Cameron's frequent collaborator Russell Carpenter and music is by Simon Franglen. In India, the film is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.