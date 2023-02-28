Entertainment

GOT7 BamBam confirms long-awaited solo comeback in March; details inside

GOT7 member BamBam to make a comeback in March

K-pop sensation BamBam of the boy band GOT7 is back with a new surprise! He has dropped a mysterious date and teaser image indicating his comeback, and his fans are absolutely thrilled! All the speculation about a new album from the Thai rapper, singer, and dancer, who debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014, has finally come to an end.

Why does this story matter?

One of the most popular and influential K-pop idols from Thailand, BamBam has a dedicated fanbase both in his home country and across the globe.

As part of GOT7, BamBam and other members released several successful albums, including Flight Log: Departure, Identify, and Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity.

His solo debut album also received critical acclaim for its catchy melody and upbeat vibe.

Teaser poster reveals date of BamBam's comeback

A teaser image—shared by BamBam's management agency—reveals his comeback date to be March 28. Although further details are yet to be disclosed, the new album will put an end to a 14-month-long period of no releases for BamBam. BamBam last released music back in January 2022, B extended play, which had six tracks that exuded a vibrant charm and was loved by his fans.

Check out his Instagram post

Look at BamBam's career as solo artist

In June 2021, the Thai-born star dropped his first-ever solo record. The mini album titled riBBon featured six sonically diverse tracks, most of which were handwritten and composed by BamBam. His first-ever solo extended play reached great heights and debuted at No. 2 on Gaon Weekly Albums Chart, while the title track riBBon ranked on Billboard's World Digital Songs Sales Chart at second position.

BamBam's South Korean variety shows

In order to keep his fans entertained, BamBam has been participating in South Korean variety shows more and more lately. Last year, he was seen in a dating reality TV show titled Transit Love, which revolved around couples who have to choose between old relationships and finding new ones. He was also seen in Master In The House and on his YouTube channel BamBamHome.