Happy birthday Harry Styles! Best songs of the generation-defining singer

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 01, 2023, 01:35 pm 2 min read

Pop star Harry Styles has had an amazing journey. Going from the reality show circuit to being one of the most famous singers, his career graph is commendable. The singer featured as a solo contestant in The X Factor back in 2010 and then joined One Direction. He started off his solo career in 2015. Curating his best songs on his 29th birthday!

'Cherry' and 'Watermelon Sugar'

Cherry feels good yet it's morose. The lyrics express jealousy toward an ex-lover. It's similar to John Lennon's Julia but with some peppiness infused with it. Watermelon Sugar topped the Billboards charts and it was everywhere from streaming platforms to Instagram Reels. The tune is catchy and resonates with Gen Z. We dare you not to groove on this one!

'Lights Up' and 'Fine Line'

Some would find Lights Up highly unlikely on this list but it focuses on self-reflection and self-discovery which makes it more unique. The visuals are intriguing too. Fine Line is synonymous with Styles and it's unabashedly and unapologetically full of sorrow. Even after three years, fans are wondering who was this song about. This song has shades of The Rolling Stones's Moonlight Mile.

'Golden' and 'Sign of the Times'

Golden is one of the very rare pop songs balancing the speck of sun with the darkness of night. The song's high notes complement the depressing low notes. It is one of the best album openers ever. Sign of the Times marks Styles's first single post-1D breakup. This is a perfect stadium-banger and follows the three-chord formula. It is indeed "an instant classic-sounding record."

'Late Night Talking' and 'She'

Late Night Talking shows Styles's songwriting prowess. It is a bit underrated but has a timeless aesthetic ingrained in it. The song is soulful and ritzy and the rhythmic shifts are on point. She is a heavy composition and its ambiguity has never been clarified. Many speculate that it's about a monogamous protagonist yearning for infidelity. The guitar solo is icing on the cake.

'Cinema' and 'Falling'

In Cinema, Styles collaborated with John Mayer and Kid Harpoon and that makes it more poppy and bubbly. The lyrics are introspective and show Styles's unabashed take on his sexuality. Falling is your go-to post-breakup song. The self-analyzing lyrics are emotional and it's the piano that makes it heavier yet cathartic. All songs are streaming on leading platforms like YouTube and Spotify.