#NewsBytesExplainer: ZEE Cine Awards—commencement, legacy, categories, recent winners

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 28, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

The ZEE Cine Awards (ZCA) is one of the most popular award ceremonies in Bollywood, and each year, it is attended by the who's who of the Hindi film industry. What makes it even more special is the audience, too, has the right to choose their favorite artists in several categories. Let's take a look at ZEE Cine Awards' history, inception, and recent winners.

Awards have been going strong since 1997!

ZEE Cine Awards was instituted in 1997. The official website says, "ZEE Cine Awards is an avant-garde gala that celebrates Bollywood and honors talent. Every year, [it] aims to display the grandeur of Bollywood and its...culture that is an amalgamation of world-class content and exceptional talent. Since its inception, [it] has always strived hard to felicitate and acknowledge talent, giving them their due credit."

ZEE Cine Awards held outside country, too

Apart from India, London, Singapore, Dubai, Mauritius, Malaysia, and Macau have served as ZCA hosts. On the viewership enjoyed by ZEE's network, the website says, "The show reaches out to an expansive universe of ZEE's channels that entertains over 1.3 billion viewers across 173 countries." Hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, this year's ceremony will stream on ZEE5, ZEE TV, and ZEE Cinema.

These are major categories of ZCA

The ZEE Cine Awards are handed out in multiple categories. Some of these are Best Actor, Best Actress, Song of the Year, Best Film, Best Background Music, Best Dialogue, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Playback Singer Male, Best Playback Singer Female, Best Villain, Best Comedian, Best Promising Director, Best Story, and Best Screenplay, among several others.

Take a look at recent winners

The ZEE Cine Awards 2023 was held in Mumbai in a star-studded ceremony on Sunday night. While Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor trophy for the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kashmir Files was declared the Best Film, while Rashmika Mandanna took home the award for Best Debut for Goodbye.