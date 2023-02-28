Entertainment

Mysskin wraps Vijay-starrer 'Leo's schedule in Kashmir; pens note

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 28, 2023, 12:50 am 1 min read

Mysskin wraps 'Leo' schedule in Kashmir; pens note on Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj

Actor-filmmaker Mysskin has wrapped up his shoot schedule for Leo in Kashmir. He recently took to Twitter and shared his experience of working with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and lead actor Vijay. The much-awaited action thriller is slated to release on October 19, 2023. The action is designed by the Anbu-Arivu stunt choreographer duo, and a major chunk of it was shot in Kashmir.

Expressing love for Kanagaraj and Vijay

In a statement, Mysskin said, "Today, I am returning from Kashmir to Chennai. At -12 degrees Celsius, comprising 500 members, Leo's team toiled to wrap up my schedule." Speaking about Kanagaraj and Vijay, he stated the former was both loving and strict. He added, "I feel happy for working with my beloved brother Vijay in this film, and I will never forget the love."

Mysskin posted a statement on Twitter