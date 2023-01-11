Entertainment

'Thunivu' vs 'Varisu': All about early reviews, box office prediction

'Thunivu' vs 'Varisu': All about early reviews, box office prediction

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 11, 2023, 12:36 pm 3 min read

Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' has opened against 'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Varisu' in the theaters on Wednesday

The Tamil box office is witnessing one of the biggest battles as Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is clashing with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. The Tamil versions of the two films were released in the theaters on Wednesday while the other versions are slated to hit the theaters on Friday. From box office predictions to early reviews and more, here's everything about the films.

Why does this story matter?

Kumar and Vijay are clashing at the box office after eight long years. Their films have opted for a Pongal 2023 release, as the film hit the cinema halls on January 11.

Fans of the two superstars have panned out celebrations across theaters in Tamil Nadu. From dancing outside theaters to pouring milk on cutouts of the actors, fans indulged in various celebrations.

Early reviews for 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu'

Varisu is a family entertainer running high on drama, romance, and high-octane action sequences. Fans who watched the film lauded Vijay and the makers, calling it a "perfect entertainer." Kumar's fans hailed Thunivu as a "blockbuster." Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote: "This is just Mankatha on steroids!! VinayakMahadev is nothing infront of this AK. Vinodh is a f**ing BEAST (sic)"

Fan reviews of 'Varisu'

#Varisu - Blockbuster! Thalapathy back on time to his Ilayathalapathy days.. Comic timing, dance, emotions, counters to yogibabu, combination scenes with Sarath and Jayasudha everything he excelled. Expected story as in trailer but neat & entertaining screenplay by vamsi Bawa! — Mithun K Raman (@mithunraman) January 11, 2023

Check out a fan's tweet on 'Thunivu'

#Thunivu Blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥



Pongal winner...💥

Fully satisfied...💪

Thank you... H.Vinoth 👏 — Viluppuram Run 🏃🏃🐿🐿 (@Sri_1950) January 10, 2023

'Varisu' or 'Thunivu,' who'll win at the box office?

According to initial reports, Vijay's film might rake in anything between Rs. 23 crore and Rs. 25 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day. Kumar's Thunivu is expected to earn Rs. 40 crore on its first day, reportedly. Both the films, as per reports, are expected to collect good numbers at the box office, giving a tough fight to each other.

Man died while celebrating 'Thunivu's release

A fan of Kumar lost his life while celebrating the much-awaited release of Thunivu. According to media reports, the young fan of the superstar was dancing on a lorry in front of Chennai's Rohini theater. The man fell from the truck while dancing which caused serious spinal cord injury. He was admitted to a hospital but couldn't survive, reportedly.

Clashes broke between Kumar and Vijay's fans

Fans of both actors carried out multiple celebrations across Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai. However, there were also clashes that were reported between Kumar and Vijay's fans. Per reports, Kumar's fans tore posters of Varisu at Chennai's Rohini theater. In response to this, Vijay's fans also tore down Thunivu posters. The situation led the police to lathi-charge fans to control the situation.