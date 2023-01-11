Entertainment

Golden Globes 2023: Check out full list of winners

The Golden Globes Awards 2023 were held in Los Angeles on Wednesday

The Golden Globes Awards returned to the screens this year after it temporarily went un-televised and without celebrities or media in attendance. The award show was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday (IST), restoring its pride and glory. This year's award ceremony was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael and saw many A-listers in attendance. Take a look at the complete list of winners here.

Steven Spielberg won Best Director

In the Best Director (Motion Picture) category, legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg won the award for The Fabelmans. His film also won Best Picture (Drama). Martin McDonagh, on the other hand, took home two awards, namely, Best Screenplay (Motion Picture) and Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) for The Banshees of Inisherin. His film bagged a total of eight nominations in film categories.

Best Actors in Motion Picture categories

A total of six awards were given to actors in Motion Picture categories, including four for Drama and two for Musical or Comedy. Austin Butler won Best Actor (Drama) for Elvis, Cate Blanchett won Best Actress (Drama) for Tar, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin in Best Actress and Actor (Musical or Comedy), respectively.

Best Actors in TV Series categories

Zendaya (Euphoria) won Best Performance by an Actress (Drama), and Kevin Costner (Yellowstone) won Best Performance by an Actor (Drama). Quinta Brunson won Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) for Abbott Elementary, and Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) for The Bear. Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) and Julia Garner (Ozark) won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards, respectively.

Awards for Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture (Television)

The White Lotus won Best Series, followed by Evan Peters winning Best Performance by an Actor for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Amanda Seyfried won Best Performance by an Actress for The Dropout. Jennifer Coolidge and Paul Walter Hauser won Best Performance by an Actress and an Actor in Supporting Roles for The White Lotus, and Black Bird, respectively.

Awards in other categories

Justin Hurwitz won Best Original Score (Motion Picture) for Babylon. In the Best Picture, Non-English Language category, the Argentinian film Argentina, 1985 won the award. India's RRR took home the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) for its peppy track, Naatu Naatu. Meanwhile, the Netflix film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio was adjudged the winner of Best Motion Picture (Animated).