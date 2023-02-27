Entertainment

OTT: Vishal Bhardwaj to adapt Agatha Christie novel for SonyLIV

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 27, 2023, 11:30 pm 1 min read

Renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is set to delve into long-format storytelling with the SonyLIV series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley. It will be an adaption of Agatha Christie's popular novel, The Sittaford Mystery. Notably, Bhardwaj is regarded as one of the ace directors who can adapt stories to the screen with ease. His Shakespearean trilogy is an example of fine filmmaking.

Director's take on upcoming series

Bhardwaj told PTI, "It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great-grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. SonyLIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt this thrilling and mysterious world." Prichard, who is the CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, also shared his excitement regarding the series.

Details of cast and crew

Bhardwaj has handpicked the cast and it looks promising. The series stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Paoli Dam, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among others. It has been penned by Bhardwaj, Anjum Rajabali, and Jyotsna Hariharan. Bhardwaj is bankrolling the series too. The story is set in the daunting mountains of Himachal Pradesh.