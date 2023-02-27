Entertainment

Mammootty announces next project with Roby Varghese titled 'Kannur Squad'

Mammootty announces next project with Roby Varghese titled 'Kannur Squad'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 27, 2023, 11:00 pm 1 min read

Mammooty announces his next project titled 'Kannur Squad'

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has announced his next acting venture titled Kannur Squad. The makers also took to Twitter to unveil the first poster of the investigative thriller. For this project, Mammootty has teamed up with cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj, who is making his directorial debut. Earlier, in an interview, the superstar mentioned, "Kannur Squad revolves around a squad that specializes in catching culprits."

More details about upcoming film

The shooting of the Mammootty starrer reportedly began on December 27. Written by Muhammad Shafi and Rony David Raj, it is bankrolled by the star's MammoottyKampany and presented by his son Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. The cast includes Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen, Azeez, and Gayathri Arun, among others. The film is being shot by Mohammed Rahil, and the music is helmed by Sushin Syam.

Take a look at the first poster