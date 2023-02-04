Entertainment

Akhil Akkineni starrer 'Agent' gets a new release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 04, 2023, 07:08 pm 1 min read

Akhil Akkineni starrer spy thriller Agent now has a new release date after multiple postponements. The Surender Reddy directorial will reportedly have a summer release and hit the silver screens on April 28 this year. Akkineni took to social media and shared the news with his fans, who are gearing up for this high-octane action film. The movie will have a pan-India release.

More about film, impending box office clash

Agent co-stars Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Sakshi Vaidya in the lead. Vakkantham Vamsi has penned its story, while the film is bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and co-produced by Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy. The Surender Reddy directorial will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It will face a mega box office clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II on April 28.

Take a look at 'Agent's release date announcement