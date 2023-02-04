Entertainment

Filmmaker Priyadarshan's son Siddharth gets married in Chennai

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 04, 2023, 06:55 pm 1 min read

Priyadarshan and Lissy's son Siddharth gets married in Chennai

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan's son Siddharth Priyadarshan tied the knot with his fiancee Merlin at an intimate ceremony in Chennai on Friday. The wedding was also attended by Priyadarshan's former wife and actor, Lissy. They posed for a family photograph, which also featured their daughter, actor Kalyani Priyadashan. Photos from the ceremony are making rounds on social media, and fans are showering their best wishes.

More information about the wedding

Siddharth's newly-wed wife is an American visual effects producer. In the viral pictures, the couple can be seen in traditional South Indian wedding attire for their wedding rituals. The wedding took place in their Chennai apartment and it was attended only by close family and friends. Notably, Siddharth is also a VFX producer who received the National Film Award for Mohanlal-led Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

