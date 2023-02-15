Entertainment

OTT: ZEE5 announces new series 'Taj: Divided by Blood'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 15, 2023, 11:12 am 1 min read

ZEE5's 'Taj: Divided by Blood' is coming soon

ZEE5 announced its ambitious project titled Taj: Divided by Blood on Tuesday. The venture is touted to be a series revolving around the Mughal Empire. The makers hosted an announcement event too. The series cast includes Dharmendra (Salim Chisti), Naseeruddin Shah (Akbar), Aditi Rao Hydari (Anarkali), Zareena Wahab (Queen Salima), Sauraseni Maitra (Mehr-un-Nisa), and Rahul Bose (Mirza Hakim), among others.

Dharmendra-Shah to collaborate after three decades

Helmed by Ronald Scalpello, the series showrunner is William Borthwick. It shows the dramatized version of the rise and fall of the great dynasty. This marks Shah and Dharmendra's collaboration after 31 years—Tahalka (1992). As per Firstpost, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "We are excited to bring forth this epic saga of war and succession which will unravel many untold stories."

