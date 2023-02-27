Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's best, worst, underrated movies voted by netizens

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 27, 2023, 05:40 pm 3 min read

Shah Rukh Khan shared his memories of his favourite film 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan maintains a strong following across generations in India and around the world, so much so that Khan's latest release Pathaan witnessed record-breaking box office numbers, thanks to a thunderous response from fans. Recently, a still from Khan's 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa sparked a social media storm following which netizens shared his best, worst, underrated, and overrated films.

SRK recalled his 'raw, uncontrollable' self from 'KHKN'

Helmed by Kundan Shah, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa widely captured Bollywood lovers' hearts. Taking to social media to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the film on Sunday, Khan wrote, "At that stage...in that age.....raw....uncontrolled...craft still undefined....surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! (sic)" KHNH is nearly everyone's favorite, including Khan's from his own filmography.

Check out his Twitter post here

At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too ! pic.twitter.com/lpNlmrhjZN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 26, 2023

Fans share their favorite, worst, and overrated picks

In response to Khan's tweet on KHKN, netizens started sharing their best, worst underrated, and overrated films of SRK. Fans picked an array of movies, including Veer Zaara, Chak De! India, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in the best category. Meanwhile, films like Dilwale, Happy New Year, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, among others, made it to the worst list.

Khan's 'Swades' made it to underrated list

SRK's 2004 film Swades, with an 8.2 IMDb rating, made it to the underrated list, along with movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Chamatkar. Notably, Ashutosh Gowarikar's Lagaan (2001) was a massive hit at the box office. When Gowarikar collaborated with Khan on Swades, the audience expected to see a larger-than-life story like Lagaan, but the SRK starrer was a commercial failure.

'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' was low-key tale

Despite the marvelous soundtracks of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, the story seemed relatively low-key when compared to Khan's other releases in that era, including Baazigar and Darr. The story traces the life of a musician who falls in love with a girl who loves someone else. Soon, he tries to create a rift between the girl and the man she loves.

Meanwhile, SRK-led 'Pathaan' on record-breaking spree

Meanwhile, helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. SRK blazed back from a long hiatus of four years with Pathaan, and the film has scripted history by crossing Rs. 1,000cr mark at the worldwide box office. Pathaan, which has entered the Rs. 500cr club (domestic), is inching closer to breaking SS Rajamouli-helmed Baahubali 2 Hindi version's record (Rs. 510.99cr).