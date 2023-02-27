Entertainment

'RRR' to re-release in US theaters on March 3

'RRR' to re-release in US theaters on March 3

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 27, 2023, 03:46 pm 1 min read

'RRR' to re-release in the US on March 3

RRR has put India on the world map of cinema and has been receiving love from all corners of the world. From tasting box office success to receiving international acclaim to sweeping several award ceremonies, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is on a roll. Now, ahead of the Academy Awards, the film is set to be re-released in the theaters in the United States.

Details about upcoming screening event

RRR's massive screening event—Fan CelebRRRation Live—at The Theatre, Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, on Wednesday will mark the movie's re-release in over 200 theaters in the US from Friday. It will be attended by Ram Charan, Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, and Chandrabose. The team is already in the US as it attended the recently-concluded Hollywood Critics Association Awards. RRR bagged four awards in the coveted ceremony.

Here's what 'RRR's US distributor tweeted

Check https://t.co/VUSJeHGjwu for the theater list.



We’ll add a bunch more on Monday, and tickets will go on sale by Tuesday night.



Don’t see your favorite theater? Call then up TODAY and ask them (nicely) to play it! Tell them how many friends you’ll bring! Bribe them! https://t.co/XXTvuSiHZa — Variance Films (@VarianceFilms) February 26, 2023