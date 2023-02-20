Entertainment

Veteran comedian, actor Richard Belzer passes away at 78

Feb 20, 2023

Richard Belzer passed away at 78

Veteran comedian Richard Belzer, known for his work across stand-up and television shows, breathed his last at his home in Bozouls, France. He was 78. Reportedly, he suffered from a lot of health-related ailments. One of the actor's longtime friends, writer Bill Scheft spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and stated the ace comic's final words were: "F*ck you, motherf*cker!"

Notable works and tributes to the ace comic

Fans, friends, and colleagues paid tribute to him on social media and posted about their fond memories of the actor. He started his career in 1972 as a stand-up comic and his first acting assignment happened in 1974. Some of his notable portrayals include John Munch of Homicide: Life on the Street, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He retired from acting in 2016.

Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory. pic.twitter.com/ZhygF6ODhE — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) February 19, 2023