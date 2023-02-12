Entertainment

Happy birthday, Josh Brolin: 5 best films of 'Thanos' actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 12, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

On actor Josh Brolin aka Thanos's birthday, check out his top five films

Hollywood actor Josh Brolin is celebrating his 55th birthday on Sunday (February 12). Best known for playing Thanos in Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise, Brolin has been active in the film industry for nearly four decades since his debut in 1985. On this special occasion, we bring you some of his best movies that fans must watch to celebrate his birthday.

'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

Helmed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, No Country For Old Men starred actors Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Brolin, and Woody Harrelson, among others. One of the most successful films of the Coens, it went on to win four Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor. Brolin was seen in a pivotal role in the movie.

'Milk' (2008)

Brolin bagged his first Oscar nomination for Milk in the Best Supporting Actor category. Directed by Gus Van Sant and written by Dustin Lance Black, Milk is a critically acclaimed biopic of gay rights activist-politician Harvey Milk. The 2008 movie, led by actor Sean Penn, won two Oscars: one in the Best Actor category and the other for Best Screenplay.

'W.' (2008)

Director Olive Stone's 2008 film W. is a biopic of the 43rd President of the United States of America, George W Bush. Brolin, who was seen playing the titular role in the movie, won several awards and nominations, including Hollywood Film Awards and Dublin Film Critics' Circle Awards, among others. To date, W. is considered one of the best projects of Brolin.

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018) and 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Brolin is best known for playing the big purple bad guy, Thanos, in the Avengers franchise. He first starred as Thanos in 2018 in Avengers: Infinity War, followed by his return in Avengers: Endgame in the year 2019. Even though Brolin was seen as the bag guy in the movies, his character became an instant hit with Marvel fans.

'Inherent Vice' (2014)

Brolin played the role of a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) official in the 2014 film Inherent Vice. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, it also starred actors Joaquin Phoenix, Maya Rudolph, and Owen Wilson, among others. The movie turned out to be a big success for Brolin as his work as the LAPD officer brought him nominations for several critics' awards.