OTT: Watch Jennifer Lopez's 'Shotgun Wedding' on Amazon Prime Video

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 24, 2023, 06:51 pm 1 min read

'Shotgun Wedding' will premiere on OTT on January 27

American rom-com packed with some action, Shotgun Wedding will be premiering on Lionsgate Play and will be available on Amazon Prime Video channels. The film will be premiering on Friday. The Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel starrer was initially released in Singapore on December 28, 2022. As per the trailer, fans are pretty excited and it will also make for a perfect weekend watch.

Everything we know about the film

The movie revolves around Lopez and Duhamel who come from very opinionated families. They go to their destination wedding and it leads to a hostage situation. The film is helmed by Jason Moore and the cast includes Sonia Braga, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, and Selena Tan, among others. It is bankrolled by Lopez, Lionsgate, Mandeville Films, and others.

a peek into the dramatic adventure you just rspv'd for 💍



Watch #ShotgunWedding on @lionsgateplayIN, available on #PrimeVideoChannels with an easy add-on subscription from Jan 27 pic.twitter.com/B5Qf9Io3bu — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 24, 2023