How true is 'The Salt Path' memoir? Fabrication allegations emerge

Raynor Winn, the author of the bestselling memoir The Salt Path, has been accused of lying about her life experiences. The 2018 book, which inspired a 2025 film, recounts how Winn and her husband, Moth, lost their home after it was repossessed, and the couple decided to set off on the South West Coast Path in 2013. During this time, Moth was also diagnosed with a terminal illness. However, a new probe suggests Winn might have bent some truths.

Financial allegations Contradicting the narrative in 'The Salt Path' An investigation by The Observer alleged that Winn, whose real name is Sally Walker, took £64,000 from a former employer and failed to return it, leading to her arrest. Their North Wales house was repossessed after they were sued to recover this money. So, they didn't lose their home to a bad business deal, as suggested in the book. Documents reviewed by The Observer showed they bought a separate house in France in 2007, contradicting Winn's portrayal of being homeless.

Health skepticism Questions raised over Moth's illness The investigation also questioned Moth's corticobasal degeneration (CBD) diagnosis, which he has reportedly lived with for 18 years. Michele Hu, a professor of clinical neurosciences at Oxford University named in the report, expressed skepticism over the diagnosis' longevity. "I've never looked after anyone that's lived that long," she said. Winn claimed the life-changing walk drastically improved her husband's health.

Film release 'The Salt Path' has sold over 2 million copies Despite the allegations, The Salt Path has sold over two million copies since its 2018 release. A film adaptation starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs was released in the United Kingdom last month. Production companies Number 9 Films and Shadowplay Features said they undertook due diligence before acquiring rights to the book and were unaware of any claims at that time. After The Salt Path, Winn has written two more books.