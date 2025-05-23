What's the story

If you are a nature lover looking for a peaceful escape, Iceland should be on your bucket list.

Famous for its geothermal marvels, awe-inspiring waterfalls, and mind-boggling glaciers, this Nordic island is perfect if you want to kick back and relax.

From lazing in natural hot springs to trekking on volcanic terrains, Iceland offers an exquisite mix of relaxation and adventure.

Here's how you can enjoy a relaxing trip to this beautiful country.