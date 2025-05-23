Fun things to do in Iceland
What's the story
If you are a nature lover looking for a peaceful escape, Iceland should be on your bucket list.
Famous for its geothermal marvels, awe-inspiring waterfalls, and mind-boggling glaciers, this Nordic island is perfect if you want to kick back and relax.
From lazing in natural hot springs to trekking on volcanic terrains, Iceland offers an exquisite mix of relaxation and adventure.
Here's how you can enjoy a relaxing trip to this beautiful country.
Hot springs
Explore geothermal hot springs
Iceland is well-known for its geothermal hot springs, which makes for the perfect way to unwind and rejuvenate.
The Blue Lagoon near Reykjavik is among the most popular spots, with its warm, mineral-rich waters nestled among lava fields.
For a more secluded experience, you can try the Secret Lagoon in Fludir or Myvatn Nature Baths in the north. These natural pools provide soothing warmth against stunning scenery.
Waterfalls
Discover majestic waterfalls
Iceland's waterfalls are as powerful as they are calming.
Gullfoss, which falls on the Golden Circle route, is famous for its stunning two-tiered plunge into a rugged canyon.
Seljalandsfoss lets you walk behind its curtain of water for an immersive experience.
Skogafoss is another must-see with its wide plunge and rainbow-filled mist on sunny days.
Glaciers
Experience glacial wonders
Iceland's glaciers present the best of both worlds- exploration and relaxation.
Vatnajokull National Park is home to Europe's largest glacier by volume, where you can take guided glacier hikes or ice cave tours during winters.
Solheimajokull Glacier offers accessible trails even for beginners wanting to see the icy giants in close proximity.
Volcanic terrain
Wander through volcanic landscapes
The volcanic landscapes of Iceland provide an otherworldly backdrop that mesmerizes at every step.
Landmannalaugar in the Highlands has colorful rhyolite mountains, ideal for trekkers looking for solitude amidst nature's artistry.
Meanwhile, Reykjanes Peninsula has dramatic lava fields scattering steaming vents, perfect for leisurely strolls along marked paths.
Midnight Sun
Embrace midnight sun magic
During summer months from late May until early August, when daylight stretches nearly 24 hours long due to the midnight sun phenomenon, take advantage by exploring more remote areas without time constraints.
Such as the Westfjords region where fjords meet towering cliffs, creating awe-inspiring vistas around every corner under an endless daylight sky.
This provides ample opportunity not only to relax but also to capture unforgettable memories through photography sessions.