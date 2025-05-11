What's the story

India will not provide any duty concessions on British wines under the recently announced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK, according to PTI.

The FTA, announced on May 6, offers limited import duty benefits for British beer.

Other sensitive agri-products such as dairy, apples, cheese, oats, animals, and vegetable oils are also not included in this deal.

The FTA is currently undergoing legal vetting and is expected to be implemented in over 15 months.