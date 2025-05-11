What's the story

Wondermind, the mental health start-up co-founded by singer Selena Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey, is reportedly struggling financially.

Employees, freelancers, and vendors have not been paid since March, according to Forbes.

The Los Angeles-based company has about 15 staff members who produce mental health-related content (including articles, interviews, and podcasts) for its website.

The employees say that CEO Teefey told them on May 8 that she had taken a loan against her home to pay off company debts.