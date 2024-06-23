In brief Simplifying... In brief The original cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' is back for Season 4, with new faces like Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, and others joining the lineup.

'Only Murders in the Building' will premiere on August 27

'Only Murders in the Building' S4: Cast updates, murder twists

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Jun 23, 202412:30 am

Season 4 of Hulu's popular series, Only Murders in the Building, is set to premiere on August 27. Starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez as Oliver, Charles, and Mabel, this unlikely trio bonds over a true crime podcast centered on the murders in their NYC apartment building. Here's all we know about the upcoming installment so far.

Returning and new faces in 'Only Murders in the Building'

The original trio of detectives, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez), are set to return for the new season. Meryl Streep will reprise her role as Loretta Durkin from Season 3, along with other returning characters like Detective Donna Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) and Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton). Recently, Season 4 welcomed new cast members including Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zack Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and Kumail Nanjiani.

An intriguing twist in store!

In a meta twist, Longoria, Levy, and Galifianakis will portray Mabel, Charles, and Oliver respectively in a movie based on their Only Murders in the Building podcast. This intriguing detail was revealed through a behind-the-scenes photo released by Hulu on Friday. Additionally, Melissa McCarthy has been confirmed to join the cast. Other new faces include Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, and newcomer Lilian Rebelo in recurring roles.

Take a look at the big revelation here!

Season 4 plot: A mysterious murder and a movie

Season 4 will delve into the mysterious murder of Zazz Pataki—Charles's Brazzos stunt double—whose death was the cliffhanger at the end of Season 3. The plot thickens as Savage, Putnam, and Mora question whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim. Adding to the intrigue, Arconia residents are heading to the movies as a Hollywood studio plans to make a movie based on their podcast. In India, the show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Is there a teaser trailer for this season yet?

Only Murders in the Building unveiled its first teaser during Disney's upfront presentation in May. The one-and-a-half-minute preview picks up right after the Season 3 finale, with Mabel, Oliver, and Charles celebrating the success of Death Rattle Dazzle's opening night. As they unwind, they stumble upon Sazz's body in Charles' kitchen, igniting a new mystery. Meanwhile, Mabel receives an email about turning their podcast into a Hollywood movie, prompting the trio to pack their bags for Los Angeles.