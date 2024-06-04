Next Article

OTT release details of 'Yakuza' live-action series adaptation

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:39 pm Jun 04, 2024

What's the story Amazon Prime Video, the streaming giant, has announced the release of Like a Dragon: Yakuza, a live-action series adaptation of the popular SEGA game franchise. The six-part crime-suspense-action series is directed by Take Masaharu and Takimoto Kengo and features Takeuchi Ryoma in the lead role as Kiryu Kazuma. The series will be available on Prime Video in two batches of three episodes each on October 25 and November 1, with subtitled and dubbed versions in 30 languages.

'Like a Dragon: Yakuza' series to showcase modern Japan

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is set in two time periods, 1995 and 2005, and explores the life of a fearsome Yakuza warrior named Kiryu Kazuma. The series delves into his relationships with childhood friends and the consequences of his decisions. The story, penned by Sean Crouch and Nakamura Yugo, portrays the lives of passionate gangsters in Kamurochō, a fictional district modeled after Shinjuku ward's Kabukichō.

'Yakuza' series to explore uncharted territory of game characters

The original Yakuza game series, launched by SEGA in 2005, gained significant popularity among adult gamers. Prime Video stated that the series "showcases modern Japan and the dramatic stories of these intense characters, such as the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that games in the past have not been able to explore." The Fool is producing the series with Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande, and Joshua Long serving as executive producers.

Director and producers shared insights on 'Yakuza' series

Director Masaharu expressed his commitment to the project, stating, "I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza." James Farrell, head of international originals at Amazon MGM Studios, emphasized the global appeal of Japanese content. Meanwhile, Yokoyama Masayoshi, head of Ryugagotoku Studio and executive producer, shared his enthusiasm for revisiting the original Yakuza script.

