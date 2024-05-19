Next Article

Telugu comedy film 'My Dear Donga' sets streaming record on Aha

By Tanvi Gupta 12:12 pm May 19, 202412:12 pm

What's the story The Telugu ﻿comedy film My Dear Donga, featuring popular comedian Abhinav Gomatam, has set a new streaming record on the OTT platform Aha. The film, which bypassed a theatrical release for an immediate OTT debut, has amassed an impressive 100M streaming minutes, per OTTplay. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as the film does not include any major commercial stars. The film premiered on Aha on April 19 and is helmed by B. S. Sarwagna Kumar.

My Dear Donga quickly gained popularity, reaching a staggering 50M views within just four days of its release on the OTT platform. This swift success underscores the film's widespread appeal among viewers. The film is one of many original productions from Aha, which has been consistently releasing new content. Positive word-of-mouth from audiences has played a significant role in the film's rapid momentum.

Shalini Kondepudi's dual role in 'My Dear Donga'

Lead actor Shalini Kondepudi not only starred in My Dear Donga but also wrote the script—a rare combination in Telugu cinema. Her dual role in the film's creation and execution has garnered her significant praise and "multiple film offers." The movie also features Divya Sripada in a key role. The unique plotline of a thief falling for his victim after breaking into her house has impressed viewers.

Gomatam's successful comeback with 'My Dear Donga'

Despite his previous film Masthu Shades Unnai Ra not performing well at the box office, Gomatam has proven his mettle as a lead actor with My Dear Donga. His performance in this offbeat comedy has been well-received by audiences. Meanwhile, this project marked the debut of actor Nikhil Gajula, who previously shared, "This is my first release. The response to the film has been very gratifying."

'Our belief came true...'

Last month, the makers of My Dear Donga organized a success meet during which producer Maheshwar Reddy Gojala said, "We were confident in My Dear Donga, right from the beginning. Our belief came true. "All those who have seen the movie are appreciating it and enjoying it, especially Abhinav Gomatam's performance." He further added that "the film has been getting a good response from the industry as well."