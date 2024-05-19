Next Article

'Srikanth' box office collection: Day 9

Box office: Rajkummar-Jyotika's 'Srikanth' finally crosses the ₹20cr mark

By Tanvi Gupta 11:54 am May 19, 202411:54 am

What's the story Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, was released theatrically last Friday (May 10) with no major competition. After maintaining a consistent pace post its first week, the film saw a significant surge in its box office collections on Saturday (Day 9). According to Sacnilk, Friday saw an addition of ₹1.5cr to its total, but it was Saturday that really kicked things into high gear. Here's a breakdown of its collections.

Collection

'Srikanth' earned ₹2.75cr on Day 9

During its first week, Srikanth amassed an impressive ₹17.85cr, buoyed by positive word-of-mouth and praises from Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Starting the second week with a modest ₹1.5cr, it experienced a significant surge on Saturday, earning ₹2.75cr. Consequently, the film's domestic total now stands at ₹22.10cr. Srikanth achieved an overall 18.20% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, peaking during night shows at 22.22%.

About the film

Plot, cast: Know everything about 'Srikanth'

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth tells the inspiring story of visually impaired MIT graduate Srikanth Bolla. This movie portrays the remarkable journey of Bolla, who was born with visual impairment but went on to establish his company in 2012 with financial backing from Ratan Tata. Bankrolled by T-Series and Chalk and Cheese Films, this biographical drama also features Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Clarification

When Rao addressed cosmetic procedure allegations during 'Srikanth' promotions

In an interview with ETimes, Rao clarified allegations of undergoing cosmetic procedures. He stated, "When I was starting out, a lot of people would comment on my looks and everything. So, 8-9 years back, my dermatologist told me that my face was slightly imbalanced...I used very little filler on my chin, just to balance it out and I'm glad I did that because I definitely feel confident." This statement came during the promotion of Srikanth.

Upcoming ventures

Rao is looking at a busy year ahead

After Srikanth, Rao is set to grace the screens with Janhvi Kapoor in Mr. & Mrs. Maahi, slated for May 31 release. The project is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Meanwhile, Rao recently wrapped up the shooting of Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. In this comedy-drama, the actor with share the screen space with Triptii Dimri. He has another film in the pipeline, Stree 2, which will be released theatrically on August 30.