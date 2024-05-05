Next Article

Fashion designer Rimple Narula creates costumes for 'Ramayana'

'Giving 100%': Rimple Narula on designing authentic costumes for 'Ramayana'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:23 pm May 05, 2024

What's the story Rimple Narula, one-half of the acclaimed fashion duo Rimple & Harpreet, is meticulously creating original costumes for the eagerly-anticipated film Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this cinematic retelling of the revered Hindu epic will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Sita respectively. Narula has described designing for this film as a "huge responsibility," emphasizing that it's an opportunity to showcase India's beloved cultural story to the world.

Dedication

Narula's unwavering commitment to authenticity in 'Ramayana'

Narula, who co-founded the fashion label with her spouse Harpreet in 2000, has expressed their unwavering commitment to the Ramayana project. The designer told PTI in an interview that they are "leaving no stone unturned" and "giving their 100%" to ensure authenticity. The designer also revealed that they are working round the clock, adding that it's up to the audience to decide on their work's impact.

Collaboration

'We made a full lookbook and took it to Tiwari'

Narula revealed that she worked closely with director Tiwari, known for his films Dangal and Chhichhore, to achieve the desired look for the movie. The team collectively decided on a full lookbook, which was presented to Tiwari. "We looked at a lot of murals. Nobody has seen Ram or Sita, so we sat down and thought what we would like to see and present to the world. We made a full lookbook and took it to Tiwari," she added.

Inspiration

Inspiration and techniques behind 'Ramayana' costumes

The team drew inspiration from the works of Raja Ravi Varma, a celebrated 19th-century Indian artist, for the costumes in Ramayana. "There are a lot of Raja Ravi Varma paintings, which we were looking at in terms of colors and silhouettes. We have created a beautiful form with the help of very old weavers in Banaras. She further added, "We have developed some authentic fabrics, which are absolutely Indian, made in India, and revived some very old techniques."

Costume reveal

Sneak peek into the costumes of 'Ramayana' characters

Recently, social media was abuzz with leaked images of Kapoor and Pallavi in their respective roles as Ram and Sita. Kapoor was seen in traditional attire, complete with a shawl and complementing ornaments, while Pallavi was depicted in a saree, her head covered and adorned with sophisticated jewelry. These images provided a glimpse into Narula's dedication to creating authentic costumes for the film.

Reaction

Their latest project was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

When questioned about Kapoor and Pallavi's response to their attire, the designer mentioned that both actors were pleased with the costumes. "They were happy and felt in character. Ranbir was a little more expressive," she remarked. To note, the duo has also crafted designs for movies like Padmaavat, Housefull 4, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Rimple & Harpreet's latest project was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which premiered on Netflix on May 1.