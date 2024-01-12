Box office collection: 'Animal' is slow yet steady

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Animal' is slow yet steady

By Aikantik Bag 10:32 am Jan 12, 202410:32 am

'Animal' box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor is often touted as one of the most adept actors of his generation and he proved it again with the recently released action crime drama Animal. The controversial film established Kapoor as the new generation superstar and it has gone on to mint Rs. 900 crore globally. Interestingly, in its sixth week, it is holding the fort quite strong.

2/3

Aiming for Rs. 600 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 32 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 551.9 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics but emerged to be a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

3/3

Twitter Post