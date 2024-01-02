Box office collection: 'Dunki' to breach Rs. 400cr mark globally

Shah Rukh Khan is a bonafide superstar of Bollywood and he has proved it yet again with the recently released dramedy Dunki. Unlike, his previous two releases (Pathaan and Jawan), this movie targets a niche audience and is inching closer to the Rs. 400 crore mark globally. The festive week benefitted the movie with a much-needed commercial boost.

Inching closer to Rs. 200cr mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 9.25 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 196.97 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. The ensemble cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

