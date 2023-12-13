Box office collection: 'Animal' surpasses Rs. 750cr mark globally

'Animal' global box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has emerged to be a mammoth beast at the box office and its commercial rampage is not ending anytime soon. With every passing day, the action drama is breaking a new record and fans are absolutely delighted. The film marks Kapoor's entry into mass cinema and his power-packed performance has been lauded by all. Let's dissect its global box office collection!

Gearing up for another monstrous weekend

The makers took to social media and revealed that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 757.73 crore globally. Given the trend, the film is set to register another powerful week at the box office. The film received negative reviews from critics but emerged to be a blockbuster. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

