'Animal's 'Jamal Kudu': Bobby Deol's entry song is absolute banger

By Aikantik Bag 03:57 pm Dec 06, 202303:57 pm

'Animal' is running successfully in theaters now

Animal is roaring like a beast at the box office! After surpassing the Rs. 480 crore mark globally, the film is aiming for bigger records. The Ranbir Kapoor-headlined film's music album has become an instant hit and amid buzz, the makers have unveiled the highly anticipated track Jamal Kudu. The track marked Bobby Deol's character Abrar Haque's entry in the film and viewers have been in awe of Deol's charming yet daunting performance.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar has composed the hit track

Deol shared the song and penned, "Thank you so much, everyone, for showering this much love on this song. You asked, and we heard, thus releasing this song for you guys today!" Jamal Kudu is a captivating song composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who has reimagined the traditional Iranian Bandari music genre for this modern track. The song features a children's choir consisting of Sounik, Harshita, Keerthana, and Vagdevi, as well as female vocalists Meghanaa Naidu, Sabiha, Aishwarya Dasari, and Abhikhya.

