Entertainment

Suniel Shetty opens up on unforgettable encounters with Mumbai underworld

Suniel Shetty opens up on unforgettable encounters with Mumbai underworld

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 28, 2023, 08:12 pm 2 min read

Suniel Shetty opens up on the lesser-known facet of his journey

Suniel Shetty is a name that needs no introduction! The actor, who was recently seen in web series like Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega and Dharavi Bank, made shocking revelations about the lesser-known facet of his journey during a candid conversation on the podcast The BarberShop with Shantanu. He opened up about how he used to receive calls from individuals associated with the Mumbai underworld.

'I used to abuse back,' said Shetty

Reflecting on a time when he used to receive calls from the underworld, Shetty shared, "I used to get calls saying, 'I will do this and that.' I used to abuse back. I had cops telling me, 'Listen, you're crazy.' So that's the background I came from." Further, he revealed his family is also unaware of these incidents, saying, "I have never told [them]."

Disclosed how his father relocated family for their well-being

Shetty also reportedly revealed how his father, Veerapa Shetty, made a conscious decision to relocate their family from Lamington Road to Napeansea Road, Mumbai. He said, "The first golden gang of Mumbai came up in Lamington Road, and there was a history to that." Understanding the potential impact on his children's upbringing, Veerapa prioritized the family's well-being and sought a better environment for them.

Shetty shed light on 'true star kids' of Bollywood

Shetty also shared his perspective on star kids in Bollywood. He emphasized that it is essential to understand that not all star kids have experienced sudden fame. He added actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol are examples of true star kids who have earned their stardom through their talent. Shetty said, "They are unbelievable. Yesterday's and today's stars have sudden stardom."

'I never had a sip of alcohol in my life'

Among other candid revelations on several topics, Shetty also disclosed an intriguing aspect of his persona. Despite the perception of him as a "number one bewada" (drunkard), he clarified that this was merely a misconception. Shetty said, "I went to a party, [the] first thing that would come is a bottle of whiskey... But I never had a sip of alcohol in my life."