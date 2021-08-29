Abhishek Bachchan opts out of John Abraham's 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake
Actor Abhishek Bachchan has walked out of the Ayyappanum Koshiyum Hindi remake, as per the latest speculations. Backed by John Abraham's production house JA Entertainment and starring Abraham, Bachchan was supposed to play the other lead. While the stars have given us great chemistry in films like Dostana and Dhoom, it looks like their reunion will have to wait. Here are the details.
Currently in pre-production, team was aiming to begin shoot soon
Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the team was apparently busy with pre-production and the shooting is to begin in November, reported Pinkvilla citing a source close to the development. However, Junion Bachchan bowed out a few weeks ago. "Just a couple of weeks back, Abhishek Bachchan conveyed to John and the entire team about his reservations of coming on board the film," said the source.
They parted ways 'amicably,' search for Bachchan's replacement is on
The report added both sides parted ways "amicably." "Abhishek is no longer a part of this film. He was...supremely excited for the reunion with John, but some things are just not meant to happen, till they actually happen," said the source. Now, the Pathan actor and his crew are on the lookout for Bachchan's replacement, given they wish to begin production on time.
The Hindi remake was announced in May last year
The news of Abraham producing the remake of the hit Malayalam movie first came out in May 2020. Then, in April this year, the Force star confirmed that the project was still happening. Speaking to PTI, the actor/producer had said, "We are in the process of putting it all together. It is a beautiful film." Bachchan's participation was also reported at this time.
Both Bachchan, Abraham have multiple projects in their kitty
Apart from the Hindi remake, the 2020 Sachy directorial starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon is also getting a Telugu remake. Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will be leading this version. Meanwhile, Bachchan recently resumed shooting after undergoing surgery for a "freak accident." He has Bob Biswas and Dasvi in the pipeline. Separately, Abraham is busy with Pathan and Ek Villain 2.