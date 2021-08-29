Abhishek Bachchan opts out of John Abraham's 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 06:05 pm

Looks like John Abraham-Abhishek Bachchan reunion isn't happening just yet as Junior Bachchan opts out of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has walked out of the Ayyappanum Koshiyum Hindi remake, as per the latest speculations. Backed by John Abraham's production house JA Entertainment and starring Abraham, Bachchan was supposed to play the other lead. While the stars have given us great chemistry in films like Dostana and Dhoom, it looks like their reunion will have to wait. Here are the details.

Source

Currently in pre-production, team was aiming to begin shoot soon

Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the team was apparently busy with pre-production and the shooting is to begin in November, reported Pinkvilla citing a source close to the development. However, Junion Bachchan bowed out a few weeks ago. "Just a couple of weeks back, Abhishek Bachchan conveyed to John and the entire team about his reservations of coming on board the film," said the source.

Details

They parted ways 'amicably,' search for Bachchan's replacement is on

The report added both sides parted ways "amicably." "Abhishek is no longer a part of this film. He was...supremely excited for the reunion with John, but some things are just not meant to happen, till they actually happen," said the source. Now, the Pathan actor and his crew are on the lookout for Bachchan's replacement, given they wish to begin production on time.

Looking back

The Hindi remake was announced in May last year

The news of Abraham producing the remake of the hit Malayalam movie first came out in May 2020. Then, in April this year, the Force star confirmed that the project was still happening. Speaking to PTI, the actor/producer had said, "We are in the process of putting it all together. It is a beautiful film." Bachchan's participation was also reported at this time.

Updates

Both Bachchan, Abraham have multiple projects in their kitty

Apart from the Hindi remake, the 2020 Sachy directorial starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon is also getting a Telugu remake. Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will be leading this version. Meanwhile, Bachchan recently resumed shooting after undergoing surgery for a "freak accident." He has Bob Biswas and Dasvi in the pipeline. Separately, Abraham is busy with Pathan and Ek Villain 2.