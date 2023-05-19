Entertainment

Cannes 2023: After alligator necklace, Urvashi opts for electric-blue lips

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 19, 2023, 12:16 pm 2 min read

The photographers mistook Urvashi Rautela to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the red carpet on Thursday

Remember Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lips at Cannes Film Festival in 2016? Little did she know that her look would serve as lifetime fodder for memes. Cut to the present, actor Urvashi Rautela seems to have taken cues from Rai Bachchan as she chose to paint her lips blue for her second appearance on the Cannes red carpet on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

This year's festival is seeing many Indian stars mark their red carpet debuts. Among those are Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chhillar.

Rautela returned to the carpet after her last year's appearance.

Meanwhile, Rautela didn't only grab everyone's attention with her first appearance on the opening ceremony day but also with her second red carpet outfit.

Rautela gave red carpet 'blues' in matching outfit, lip color

After initiating a discussion on the alligator necklace that she wore for her appearance at the Festival de Cannes, Rautela shocked everyone with her second appearance. Continuing her love for ruffles, she wore a heavily embellished off-shoulder princess gown with scales in cream and blue. But what surprised everyone was her electric-blue lips, reminding everyone of Rai Bachchan's purple lips.

Who pulled it off better?

Instagram post A post shared by instantbollybytes on May 19, 2023 at 10:06 am IST

Photographers mistook Rautela for Rai Bachchan

Rautela's second red carpet appearance came for the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. When she arrived, the photographers confused her to be Rai Bachchan. Do we blame them for those blue lips? Not really! Interestingly, Rai Bachchan's first appearance on the red carpet was also for the same premiere event. She arrived in a silver hooded outfit by Sophie Couture.

What was the deal with the alligator necklace?

Rautela's first appearance on the Cannes red carpet became an instant talk of the town, thanks to the alligator necklace she wore to accessorize her look. The actor arrived in a pink ruffle gown for the opening ceremony of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The Cartier's alligator necklace grabbed the instant attention of everyone. It is reportedly priced at a whopping Rs. 200 crore.

