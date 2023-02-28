Entertainment

Director Ruben Ostlund to preside over Cannes jury

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 28, 2023, 11:25 am 1 min read

Ruben Ostlund will be presiding over Cannes jury

Acclaimed director Ruben Ostlund will be presiding over the jury of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The director is a regular at the festival and has bagged the top prize twice—Triangle of Sadness in 2022 and The Square in 2017. The adept director has also presented two films at Un Certain Regard which include the Jury Prize winner Force Majeure.

Ostlund's take on the honor

Ostlund is the first Swedish jury head in 50 years. Speaking about the opportunity, he said, "I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honor of jury president for this year's competition at the Festival de Cannes. Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in competition at the festival."

Ruben Östlund, director of @triangleofsad and THE SQUARE has been appointed jury president for the 76th @Festival_Cannes. “I am happy, proud, & humbled to be trusted with the honor of Jury President for this year’s Competition at the Festival de Cannes."-#RubenOstlund pic.twitter.com/YyfIbeilWN — Janet R. Nepales (@jrnepales) February 28, 2023