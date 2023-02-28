Entertainment

Hot on OTT: Chiranjeevi starrer 'Waltair Veerayya' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 28, 2023, 10:40 am 1 min read

'Waltair Veerayya' streaming now on Netflix

Chiranjeevi is a bonafide superstar of Telugu cinema and the actor's recent outing Waltair Veerayya was a super hit at the box office. Fans were eagerly waiting for the OTT release and now the wait is over! Waltair Veerayya is now streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. This action drama is a perfect getaway from your midweek work-related stress.

Make some noise! A Chiranjeevi film to save your week

Netflix India tweeted, "Put your hands in the air if you're excited for Waltair #WaltairVeerayya is now streaming." The poster features our favorite Chiru Garu in a dapper look. The cast includes Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Prakash Raj, among others. The project is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. It is directed by Bobby Kolli aka KD Ravindra.

Twitter Post

Put your hands in the air if you're excited for Waltair 🙌#WaltairVeerayya is now streaming 💥 pic.twitter.com/PixLvnxB0z — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 27, 2023