Entertainment

Box office: 'Selfiee' collections dip after a comparatively eventful weekend

Box office: 'Selfiee' collections dip after a comparatively eventful weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 28, 2023, 10:29 am 1 min read

Box office collection of 'Selfiee'

Akshay Kumar is a superstar in his own right, yet he is having a tough time at the box office since the pandemic. The Khiladi actor has not been able to deliver a box office spectacle and his recent release Selfiee has tanked at the box office, too. The film is pitted against Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

Box office collections dipped on the first Monday

As per Sacnilk, Selfiee has earned Rs. 1.6 crore nett at the domestic box office on Monday, totaling up to Rs. 11.9 crore nett. The movie had an overall 9.39% Hindi hall occupancy on Monday. Comparatively, Pathaan is doing well at box office even in its fifth week. On the other hand, Shehzada has fallen flat on its face.

Crux of the film

Selfiee is a comedy-drama which stars Kumar and the very adept Emraan Hashmi. It is helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Star Studios. It is based on the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. The project also stars Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kusha Kapila, and Adah Sharma, among others. It is touted to be mounted on a budget of Rs. 80-120 crore.