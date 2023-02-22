Entertainment

Alia to Virat-Anushka, 6 celebrities who slammed invasion of privacy

Alia to Virat-Anushka, 6 celebrities who slammed invasion of privacy

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 22, 2023, 12:21 pm 3 min read

Alia Bhatt's privacy was breached when two photographers clicked her picture without her consent while she was at her home recently

With the advent of social media, fans of celebrities have been able to get a sneak peek into their favorite star's personal life. However, the thin line of privacy was breached at certain times by fans and paparazzi, showing the dark side of stardom that affects the stars. Here are six times actors and sportspersons called out people for invading their privacy.

Alia Bhatt

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt slammed paparazzi for clicking pictures of her inside her living room, without consent. She took to social media to narrate the episode when she was at her home and thought someone was looking at her. She saw two men in the building opposite to hers, clicking her pictures. Bhatt tagged Mumbai Police, raising her voice against blatant invasion of privacy.

Virat Kohli

During the T20 World Cup in Australia, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to post a video that showed an intruder entering his hotel room and filming every detail of his room. Kohli put out a post in the harshest words, saying how he felt paranoid. Later, the hotel authorities apologized for the act done by one of its staff members.

Anushka Sharma

Time and again Anushka Sharma and Kohli have requested the paparazzi not to click pictures of their daughter, Vamika. Since her birth, the couple requested the media to not photograph her. However, there have been occasions wherein Vamika's face was captured and shared on the internet. After Bhatt's episode, Sharma recalled one such incident, calling this behavior "absolutely shameful."

Jaya Bachchan

One of the celebrities who has always reprimanded the paparazzi for clicking pictures without consent is actor-politician Jaya Bachchan. On multiple occasions, Bachchan has rebuked fans and paparazzi for photographing her and barging into her private space. During a fashion event in 2022, a photographer stumbled while clicking pictures of her, to which she said, "Serves you well, I hope you double and fall."

Katrina Kaif

In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif expressed her displeasure from the time when she was clicked with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ibiza. Talking about the 2013 episode, she said that sometimes the work of an actor is discussed while at other times it is the personal lives of the stars that get discussed more in comparison.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, has been the favorite of Bollywood photographers since the time of his birth. He is undoubtedly the most photographed celebrity kid of today's time, followed by his baby brother, Jeh. The actor-couple on multiple occasions asked the paparazzi to give privacy to their kids, and not click pictures at all times.