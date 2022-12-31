Sports

#YearInReview: Five massive milestones scripted by Indian cricketers in 2022

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 31, 2022, 01:09 pm 3 min read

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 68 T20I sixes in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India experienced a mixed run in 2022 as they recorded many memorable victories but also suffered some thumping defeats. The Men in Blue even advanced to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup but lost to eventual champions England in the knock-out game. Meanwhile, several Indian cricketers rewrote the record books this year. Let's look at five such milestones.

Jasprit Bumrah - Most Test runs in an over

Standing in his maiden Test as captain, Jasprit Bumrah scripted history by scoring the most runs in an over in Tests. He smashed England's Stuart Broad for 29 runs in an over in the Birmingham Test, going past West Indies great Brian Lara (28). Overall, Broad conceded 35 runs in that over. No other bowler has conceded over 30 runs in an over in Tests.

Ishan Kishan smashes fastest ODI double-century

India's batting sensation Ishan Kishan scripted history versus Bangladesh in the Chattogram ODI as he smashed the fastest ODI double-ton, off just 126 balls. He went past WI's Chris Gayle (138 balls). At 24 years and 145 days, Kishan also became the youngest to get the milestone in ODIs. He also became the first batter to convert his maiden ODI ton into a double-century.

Suryakumar Yadav - Most T20I sixes in a calendar year

Suryakumar Yadav owned 2022 with one staggering knock after another in T20Is. He became the first batter to smash 50 or more T20I sixes in a calendar year. Overall, he finished with 68 maximums in 31 games. The swashbuckler accumulated 1,164 runs, striking at 187.43. Mohammad Rizwan is the only other batter with over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year, 1326 in 2021.

Virat Kohli - First to score 4,000 T20I runs

Indian ace Virat Kohli scripted history during India's T20 WC duel against England as he became the first-ever batter to complete 4,000 runs in T20Is. He currently owns 4,008 runs. The batting stalwart accomplished the milestone in his 115th match. Kohli, who owns most T20I fifties (37), also has a hundred under his belt. The 34-year-old also has the most runs in T20 WCs (1,141).

Rishabh Pant - Tons in SENA countries

Rishabh Pant shattered the record books with a magnificent century (100*) versus South Africa in the Cape Town Test. He became the first visiting keeper to score three Test tons in SENA (SA, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations. Adding to his tally, the southpaw scored a breathtaking 146 versus England in the Birmingham Test. Notably, Pant struck at 90.9 in Tests this year.