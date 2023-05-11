Entertainment

Sohail Khan's next directorial might feature Salman Khan

Sohail Khan's next directorial might feature Salman Khan

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 11, 2023, 05:57 pm 2 min read

Brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan have worked together in many films, including 'Jai Ho' (Picture Credit: Instagram/@sohailkhan)

Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan's last release as a director was the 2016 film Freaky Ali, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Arbaaz Khan in the lead. Now, seven years later, Sohail has revealed that he will soon return to the director's chair as he is presently developing a potential actioner. Sohail has hinted that the film might feature his actor-brother Salman Khan in the lead.

Why does this story matter?

Sohail made his directorial debut with the 1997 movie Auzaar starring Salman Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead. Since then, he has directed five more films.

Among the half a dozen films directed by Sohail, a total of four films featured Salman in the lead. Out of these, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Jai Ho became hits.

Sohail expressed his desire to cast Salman in his next

At a launch event in Mumbai, Sohail spoke to the media about his upcoming project. He revealed that he's working on a new project and the first choice for the lead actor will be Salman. Sohail further said that though Salman is his brother, he is also a professional, adding that the role should be suitable for him and that Salman should like it.

Expectations increase when a film's made with Salman, said Sohail

Speaking further, Sohail said that when a film is made with Salman at the front, expectations are increased. "So you have to even be that sure about your script when you go to him. Let's see once the script develops," he told the reporters. Other than Auzaar, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya, and Jai Ho, Sohail directed Salman in Hello Brother also.

More on Salman's professional front

Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde which crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office since its release on April 21. He will next be seen in the upcoming movie of Yash Raj Films titled Tiger 3. Also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead, Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo in the movie.