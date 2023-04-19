Entertainment

YRF releases 'Pathaan x Tiger Theme' before SRK-Salman faceoff film

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 19, 2023, 01:40 pm 1 min read

'Pathaan x Tiger Theme' has been released

Ever since the reports of Tiger Vs Pathaan started making rounds, fans have been bracing themselves for the ultimate showdown. Now, Yash Raj Films has launched the Pathaan X Tiger theme which is a mashup of both iconic themes (Pathaan and the Tiger franchise). Fans are speculating that this might be a formal hint toward the upcoming faceoff between the two legends.

The mashup is pitch perfect

The iconic theme music video features some chiseled-out visuals from Pathaan where Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan did some stellar action set pieces together. YRF Spy Universe is one of the most sought-after film universes in India and with each update, this is becoming bigger and bigger! Let's hope the formal Tiger Vs Pathaan announcement comes soon!

