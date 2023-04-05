Entertainment

'War 2': Jr. NTR to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 05, 2023, 12:18 pm 1 min read

Jr. NTR to star in 'War 2'

Yash Raj Films's spy universe is one of the most talked about things in Bollywood. With every passing day, there is a revelation. Now, the franchise has gone pan-India. Yes, reports suggest that Aditya Chopra has roped in Jr. NTR for the upcoming War 2. This means that the RRR star will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan. Fans cannot keep calm!

More details about the film

As per Variety, Jr. NTR is set to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Recently, reports suggested that Ayan Mukerji will be helming the film. The source stated, "Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen." The upcoming spy universe release is Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

