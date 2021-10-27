Fan meets with accident, Jr. NTR gives him Rs. 2.5L

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 27, 2021, 06:10 pm

Jr. NTR came out as a true savior for one of his fans

Jr. NTR is among the most bankable stars of Telugu cinema and hence enjoys a huge fan following. It's no secret that his followers go the extra distance to show their love for him. But not many actors do what the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava star did. Recently, one of his die-hard fans met with an accident and Jr. NTR extended all possible help.

Update

Apart from financial aid, the star also rung him up

It so happened that Murali, the actor's fan met with a serious road accident recently. He is the sole breadwinner for his family. When Jr. NTR learned of it, he gave a sum of Rs. 2.5 lakh to Murali to be used as hospital expenses. Not just that, the 38-year-old also spoke to him over phone and uplifted his spirits. Murali has since recovered.

Twitter Post

Check out this great news here

#NTR fan Murali from Gudapalli in Malikipuram Mandal of East Godavari district met with accident. Young Tiger made video call wished him speedy recovery, his fans club offered over Rs 2.5 lakh. Murali has recovered and thanked NTR. pic.twitter.com/ON0AzNrFEd — Venkatesh (@Venkatesh_ET) October 25, 2021

Projects

The superstar is currently awaiting the release of 'RRR'

This gracious act by the superstar has won several hearts on social media. On the work front, he is looking forward to the humongous project named RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli of the Baahubali series fame. Jr. NTR will share screen space with the likes of Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody among others.

Information

Everything you need to know about the magnum opus

RRR has locked in a release date of January 7, 2022. The film will revolve around the fictional story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr. NTR), who fight against the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The two were said to be friends in their formative years. MM Keeravani composes the music for the film.

Details

Jr. NTR also has signed a project with Prashanth Neel

KK Senthil Kumar takes care of the cinematography for RRR. The film's budget is rumored to be close to Rs. 400 crore! It's speculated that the key stars of the film will kickstart their promotions soon. For the curious Georges, the movie is releasing in as many as 10 languages. Jr. NTR also has a film with KGF fame Prashanth Neel in the pipeline.